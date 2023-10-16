Hundreds gather as vigil held in Parliament Square for victims of Hamas attack

The Israeli community in London held a vigil in Parliament Square following Hamas’s assault in Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Hundreds gathered on Sunday 15 October for the vigil and many of them were draped in Israeli flags.

Some held signs saying “bring them home” on one side with pictures of the hostages on the other.

The grassroots-organised vigil featured speeches as well as prayer, singing in Hebrew and a testimonial from a woman named only as Lital, who was at the Nova music festival where hundreds were killed, read out by speaker Jenny Kananov Shayo.

More than 10 police officers were seen keeping watch over the vigil, which lasted about an hour.