Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in demonstration at US Capitol

Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested on Wednesday 18 October after taking part in an unauthorised demonstration in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Activists rallied in Washington DC calling on the Biden administration and Congress to press for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The US Capitol Police said its officers began arresting protesters who refused to comply with orders to disperse, with some 500 other demonstrators blocking off Independence Avenue.

Many of the protesters were from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, and could be heard chanting “The world is watching.”

They wore black T-shirts emblazoned with the messages “Jews Say Cease Fire Now” and “Not in Our Name.”

Capitol Police made 300 arrests, according to reports.