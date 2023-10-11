This footage shows the moment a man scales Sheffield town hall and tears down an Israeli flag before trying to replace it with a Palestinian one.

The video shows a hooded man shuffling along the ridge of the roof. He can be seen pulling the Israel flag down before raising the Palestinian flag in its place.

Palestine supporters could be heard cheering as Israel’s flag was thrown to the floor and the man made a quick escape.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers attended the scene and during attempts to disperse crowds, “minor disorder” led to two suspects fleeing the scene.