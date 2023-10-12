American death toll rises to 27 people in Israel-Palestine war

The American death toll has risen to 27 people in Israel-Palestine war, according to National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

The update was given during the 12 October White House press briefing, where Kirby also answered reporter questions.

Since Hama’s first attack on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza. Updated numbers show the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has gone up to 1,417.

In Israel, over 1,300 people have been killed from attacks.