Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Number of Americans killed from Israel-Palestine war rises to 27 people

00:33

Natalie Chinn | 1697132200

American death toll rises to 27 people in Israel-Palestine war

The American death toll has risen to 27 people in Israel-Palestine war, according to National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

The update was given during the 12 October White House press briefing, where Kirby also answered reporter questions.

Since Hama’s first attack on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza. Updated numbers show the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has gone up to 1,417.

In Israel, over 1,300 people have been killed from attacks.

Up next

00:38

Gaza doctors forced to choose who to save as supplies run out

00:40

Antony Blinken hugs festival attack survivor during Israel visit

01:36

Relatives of Israeli hostages call Hamas attack ‘second Holocaust’

02:36

Israeli artist manager describes escape from music festival massacre

Editor’s Picks

02:57

‘The one constant is death’: Bel Trew reports from Gaza border

00:44

James Cleverly runs for cover as missile sirens sound on Israel visit

00:34

Luton: Fire engulfs car before airport car park partially collapses

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

On The Ground

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

More On The Ground

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

More You Ask The Questions

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

More Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

16:21

Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

More Binge Watch

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

More Love Lives

41:45

Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

01:05

Why you should never meet your heroes

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

More Travel Smart

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

Sport

01:01

YouTuber KSI ‘spits’ at John Fury after having a bottle thrown at him

01:00

Jamie George urges England to use big-game experience against Fiji

00:59

Sexton: Ireland ready for ‘toughest game ever faced’ vs All Blacks

00:54

Rooney’s coaching career as he’s announced as Birmingham City manager

More Sport

00:45

Young Man United fan’s cheeky reaction to being gifted Garnacho shirt

01:35

Eden Hazard’s career in numbers as former Chelsea star retires at 32

00:28

NFL fan stops Tyreek Hill from giving touchdown ball to his own mother

00:42

Firecracker explodes near goalkeeper as he’s stretchered off pitch

Climate

00:28

Protesters spray Oxford University’s Radcliffe Camera with paint

01:06

Taiwan: Debris blown down road as typhoon brings record-breaking winds

01:19

Flash flooding causes chaos in New York City

00:39

Biden faces down climate activist hecklers during Arizona speech

More Climate

00:23

Roof blown off as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland

00:44

Rough seas in Dublin Bay as Storm Agnes makes landfall in Ireland

03:31

Meet the fearless Gen Z climate activists fighting for their future

00:26

Water pours from tube station ceiling as London hit by flash flooding

Culture

00:39

Prince William on favourite emoji as he jokes ‘I need to be grown up’

00:29

Robbie Williams had ‘mental breakdown in front of thousands of people’

01:32

Amy Dowden says decision to appear on Strictly without wig was ‘tough’

00:30

Piers Morgan responds to Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

More Culture

00:22

Great British Bake Off stars in hysterics at Paul Hollywood question

01:27

Meghan says being a mother is ‘most important thing in my entire life’

00:46

John Cleese tells Ed Balls to ‘shut up’ on Good Morning Britain

01:17

Moment Big Brother’s Hallie comes out as transgender to housemates

Lifestyle

00:52

Twin pandas born in South Korea appear in public for first time

00:43

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas performs ‘steamy’ dance live on Loose Women

00:26

Rare white deer spotted roaming Gloucestershire countryside

00:24

Listen: Liam Gallagher voices Manchester tram announcements

More Lifestyle

00:45

Keanu Reeves plays catch with young fan before performing with band

01:38

Sausage dog gives birth to 11 puppies in ‘record-breaking’ litter

00:49

Watch: This Morning pays emotional tribute to Holly Willoughby

00:42

Strictly’s Amanda Abbington on being ‘undermarked’ by judges

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in