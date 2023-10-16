Sunak tells Jewish students he ‘stands with them’ after Hamas attack on Israel

Rishi Sunak told Jewish students he “stands with them” during a visit to a secondary school in north London on Monday 16 October.

The prime minister vowed to keep the Jewish community safe as he spoke at an assembly and took questions from pupils, following a spate of antisemitic incidents in the UK.

“Like many of you, I come from a different background. Our society is strongest when that diversity is respected,” Mr Sunak told students.

“Those of us who come from different faiths, different backgrounds, have every right to participate and contribute to society in safety.”

The Metropolitan Police said there had been a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents following Hamas’ attacks on Israel nine days ago.