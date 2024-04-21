Israeli military releases video of alleged strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel’s military released footage on Sunday 21 April of what they say shows strikes on several targets of the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

The video shows strikes on an observation post and military structures, according to claims from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Tensions between Hezbollah and the IDF have risen since Hamas and Islamic Jihad, Iranian-backed Palestinian groups, attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, sparking a devastating Israeli offensive in Gaza that has continued for more than six months.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed proxy in Lebanon, immediately began striking Israeli targets, opening up tit-for-tat fighting along a second front.