The Israeli military said its forces attacked targets in Syria early Sunday (9 April) after six rockets were launched from Syrian territory in two batches toward Israel in a rare attack from its northeastern neighbour.

After the second barrage of three rockets, Israel initially said it responded with artillery fire into the area in Syria from where the rockets were fired.

Later, the military said Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian army sites, including radar and artillery posts.

The rocket firings came after days of escalating violence on multiple fronts over tension in Jerusalem.

