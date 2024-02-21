A Jewish father, whose baby’s birth certificate allegedly had the word Israel scribbled out, has called for the person responsible to be sacked.

The father of the five-month-old baby, whose certificate was allegedly altered, told Sky News on Tuesday (20 February), said: “My baby she's five months old, what does it have to do with where her father was born?"

Home Secretary James Cleverly has asked officials to “investigate urgently”.

A Home Office spokesperson said “appropriate action will be taken” and the government will “not tolerate antisemitism in any form."