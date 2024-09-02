Cousin of Israeli hostage killed by Hamas says her death is ‘tragic nightmare’

Independent TV
Cousin of Israeli hostage Carmel Gat killed by Hamas says her death is ‘tragic nightmare’
The cousin of Israeli hostage Carmel Gat, who was killed by Hamas, has described her death as a “tragic nightmare”.
Ms Gat, along with Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino were all captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.
Tragically she and the five other hostages were all shot dead between 48-72 hours before Israeli forces found them in a tunnel in Rafah on Sunday (1 September), according to health ministry estimates.
Ms Gat’s cousin Gil Dickmann said on Monday (2 September): “This is the most tragic nightmare we could have dreamed of.”
