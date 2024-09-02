Cousin of Israeli hostage killed by Hamas says her death is ‘tragic nightmare’

The cousin of Israeli hostage Carmel Gat, who was killed by Hamas, has described her death as a “tragic nightmare”.

Ms Gat, along with Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino were all captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.

Tragically she and the five other hostages were all shot dead between 48-72 hours before Israeli forces found them in a tunnel in Rafah on Sunday (1 September), according to health ministry estimates.

Ms Gat’s cousin Gil Dickmann said on Monday (2 September): “This is the most tragic nightmare we could have dreamed of.”