Watch: Moment young hostage reunites with family after release from Hamas captivity

This is the moment 21-year-old Maya Regev, kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7th terror attack, was reunited with her family following her release on Sunday 26 November.

Ms Regev was shot in the leg by Hamas during the attack on the Supernova Music Festival and taken to Gaza where she was held for 51 days as a hostage, alongside 250 others.

She was returned to Israel as part of a ceasefire deal in which Hamas would release 50 hostages in return for the release of 150 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.