Police and protesters clashed in Istanbul as tensions escalated following the detention of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main political rival in the 2028 election.

On Sunday night (23 March), police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds, detaining both protesters and journalists on the streets.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the widely popular mayor seen by many as a future leader, was arrested and jailed on Wednesday pending trial on corruption charges.

Critics have accused President Erdoğan of attempting to silence a key political opponent, however Turkey’s justice minister to call it a “political investigation”.