Italian police announce arrest of most-wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian police in Italy have announced the arrest of the country's most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro.

This video, shared by the Polizia di Stato, details how the infamous criminal was apprehended after 30 years on the run.

In an operation involving the Carabinieri's special operations squad, the 60-year-old was detained inside a "health facility" on Monday, 16 January.

He had been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors, as well as bomb attacks which killed 10 people.

Sign up for our newsletters.