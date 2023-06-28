Pompeii archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old ‘pizza’ painting

Archaeologists have discovered what appears to be a 2000-year-old “pizza” painting in Pompeii, Italy.

A fresco featuring various food items has been uncovered, but researchers have noted that key ingredients associated with pizza - tomatoes and mozzarella - were missing.

The artwork is believed to be a focaccia bread covered with fruit, spices or pesto, and served on a silver plate with wine.

The fresco was discovered in an area of Pompeii, an ancient Roman city was destroyed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, at a site which was previously excavated in the 1800s.