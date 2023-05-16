Aerial footage shows extent of devastating floods in northern Italy

Italy’s northeastern Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions were battered by torrential rain on Tuesday (May 16) and suffered extensive flooding.

Footage shot from a helicopter by the fire brigade in Cesena showed parts of the city submerged by muddy water after the flooding of the Savio river.

According to a fire brigade press release, some residents rushed to the roofs of their buildings as the water level began to rise.

In Monterenzio, near Bologna, 10 people were evacuated from their house after a mudslide hit a nearby area.

