Susanna Reid jokes about shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves' haircut

An awkward exchange on Good Morning Britain left some viewers cringing when Susanna Reid cracked a joke about the shadow chancellor’s new haircut.

As Rachel Reeves appeared on screen for her interview about the government’s recent tax cuts the presenter exclaimed: “It looks like you’ve had a cut of your own! Have you had your hair chopped in time for conference?”

In response, Ms Reeves remarked that her cut was “more responsible” than those of Kwasi Kwarteng last week in the House of Commons.

“Good job I didn’t ask that question,” co-host Ed Balls said.

