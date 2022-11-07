Nicola Sturgeon said Matt Hancock taking part in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here was “disgraceful” and she wasn’t “particularly interested” in how he finds the jungle.

“There are many, many more important things for all of us to be focusing on right now,” the Scottish first minister said from Cop27 in Egypt.

The Suffolk MP had his Conservative whip suspended after agreeing to be a contestant on the ITV reality show while parliament is sitting.

It is not known yet at which stage of the show he is set to be entering the jungle. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.