A journalist from The Washington Post appeared to draw a penis on a large video monitor as he discussed the January 6 committee hearing.

James Hohmann began by circling one of the witnesses, before drawing a much longer line under the faces of three more.

He then moved down the board, circling another face to complete his rather unfortunate drawing.

As Hohmann began his report, he suggested that one witness - Georgia election worker Shaye Moss - could be “part of a broader story”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.