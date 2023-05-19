Japanese activists protest against G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima

Hundreds of Japanese activists protested against the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima.

Anti-war activists clashed with police in Hiroshima on Thursday, 19 May, protesting against imperialism and the war in Ukraine.

The G7 has promised to continue supporting Ukraine and impose sanctions against Russia for its ongoing invasion.

The G7 includes the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

