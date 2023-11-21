Javier Milei supporters clean Buenos Aires streets after election win

Javier Milei supporters clean the streets in Buenos Aires after he won Argentina’s presidential election.

Supporters of the newly-elected far-right president celebrated Milei’s win on Sunday 19 November outside Milei’s party headquarters.

A full-on party had kicked off with supporters waving flags and singing, naturally creating a large amount of mess on the streets.

Milei’s 55.7% share of the presidential runoff vote is the widest victory margin in a presidential race since the South American country’s return to democracy in 1983.