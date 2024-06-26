Jay Slater’s family still hopeful he will return to them, private detective says

Jay Slater's family are still hopeful that the missing British teenager will return after disappearing in Tenerife, a private investigator has said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 26 June, Mark Williams-Thomas said the 19-year-old's family members have been putting up pictures and posters around the island and are responding to as many enquiries as they can.

"They still live with the hope that Jay will return and that he is not safe but still alive," Mr Williams-Thomas said.

It came as the search for Mr Slater entered its second week.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus and was last heard from on Monday last week.