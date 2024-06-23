Jay Slater searchers narrow efforts to outbuildings near where phone last pinged

Rescuers searching for missing British teenager Jay Slater have focused their efforts on outbuildings near to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife.

On Sunday, 23 June, Spanish authorities circled two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park.

Guardia Civil officers appeared to solely focus on one area after days of searching for the 19-year-old in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus and was last heard from on Monday morning.

He had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before he went missing.