JoJo Siwa fought back tears on Celebrity Big Brother as she opened up about exploring her gender identity during a candid conversation with Chris Hughes on Tuesday's (15 April) episode.

The Dance Moms star, 21, made the admission after she and the former Love Island contestant broke a rule when they exchanged private messages.

When Big Brother asked the pair what they discussed, JoJo revealed she has been questioning her identity and described how she relates to her non-binary friends.

"It’s not something that I want to say about myself yet but it’s something that is confusing," Siwa added.