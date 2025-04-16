How a Michigan town united to move 10,000 books one by one for local store

Residents of a small Michigan community united to form a huge human chain to move a bookshop's almost 10,000 titles one by one to their new storefront.

A "book brigade" in downtown Chelsea passed each book down two lines on the sidewalk.

The titles were transported from Serendipity Books' former location directly to the correct shelves and alphabetized in the new building around the corner on Main Street.

“As people passed the books along, they said ‘I have not read this’ and ‘that’s a good one,’” Michelle Tuplin, the store's owner, said, confirming the endeavour took just under two hours, much shorter than hiring a moving company.