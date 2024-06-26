Spanish police and sniffer dogs continue search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife

Spanish police have released helicopter footage as the search for Jay Slater continues.

The search for the British teenager, who went missing during a holiday in Tenerife, has already entered its second week.

Sniffer dogs and helicopters are still being used to try and find the 19-year-old.

“We continue with the search for the young British man who disappeared in Tenerife,” the Guardia Civil wrote, sharing the helicopter footage on social media.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and was last heard from on Monday 17 June.