US vice president JD Vance has been issued a warning by a Danish government minister, as Donald Trump's administration continues to express an interest in owning Greenland, despite it being a territory of Denmark.

Foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen released a video on Friday in which he said the Danish government is "open to criticism", but does "not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered".

"This is not how you speak to your close allies," he added.

It comes as Vance visited Greenland on Friday and said Denmark is not "doing a good job" by its people.