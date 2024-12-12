Brazen Jellycat thief stuffs toys in pram to steal from garden centre

Independent TV
02:13
Brazen Jellycat thief caught stuffing toys in pram to steal from garden centre
A woman was caught on CCTV stuffing several Jellycats into a pram a child was sitting in at a garden centre in Dorset.
Surveillance footage from Groves Garden Centre in Bridport shows a woman concealing the toys in the buggy.
Charlie Groves, who runs the centre, says he watched the woman on security footage leaving the store without paying and getting into her car.
He told the BBC he was able to track down the Jellycats on Vinted after deciphering her car’s personalised number plate and finding her Facebook page.
The Independent has reached out to Dorset Police for comment.
