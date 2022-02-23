White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Russian attack in Ukraine could ‘happen at any time’ as Putin ‘adapts’ to recent sanctions from President Joe Biden.

Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” to command a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.

On Tuesday, Putin recognised Ukraine’s entire Donbass region as independent countries, and announced that Russian forces would move to secure their sovereignty.

The areas are largely controlled by two separatist governments, but some of the territory is still held by Ukraine’s government.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here