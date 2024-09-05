Previously unseen video shows the moments after John F Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Dale Carpenter Sr had hoped to see the president on Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, but missed the car by seconds.

The Texas businessman then went to Stemmons Freeway, where he captured the president's motorcade speeding down the road after he was fatally wounded.

Jacqueline Kennedy is just visible in the footage, sitting in the back seat.

RR Auction will offer up the home video in Boston on 28 September.