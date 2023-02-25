First lady, Jill Biden, has hinted that husband Joe will run for president once again in 2024, while on a trip to Africa.

"I mean, how many times does he have to say it for you to believe it!," she said when quizzed on when the announcement will be made. "He says he's not done. He's not finished what he started."

She confirmed that it was simply a case of ‘waiting for the right moment’.

