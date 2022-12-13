Cyndi Lauper thanks Biden for support of same-sex marriage in White House briefing

Cyndi Lauper made a surprise appearance during Tuesday’s White House briefing to thank Joe Biden for his support of same-sex marriage, ahead of a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act.

The singer and activist praised the president for allowing Americans to “love who we love”.

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden... and all the advocates in his team,” Ms Lauper said.

“For once, our families, mine and a lot of my friends and people, sometimes your neighbours, we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated.”

