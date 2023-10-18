Independent TV
News
00:32
Watch: Biden urges Israel not to make ‘mistakes’ like US after 9/11
Joe Biden urged Israel not to repeat “mistakes” the US made after 9/11 as he made a statement during his visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, 18 October, following Hamas’ attack earlier this month.
The US president told people not to be “consumed” by rage as he compared the attacks to the events of September 11 in the US.
“After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes,” he added.
Mr Biden’s statement came as he announced a new $100m aid package to Gaza after a hospital explosion that is feared to have killed hundreds of people on Tuesday.
