Biden says Russia is 'using winter as a weapon' to freeze and starve Ukrainians

Joe Biden said Russia "using winter as a weapon" is the latest example of "outrageous atrocities" comminuted by Moscow in Ukraine.

"Freezing people. Starving people. Cutting them off from one another," the US president said during a joint press conference with Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president was at The White House for his first overseas visit since Russia's invasion in February.

He will address Congress while in Washington, DC, and meet with other key figures in the Biden administration such as Nancy Pelosi.

