PSNI detective John Caldwell has spoken publicly for the first time since surviving a murder attempt by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in February.

The senior detective was greeted with a standing ovation as he was presented with the Special Recognition gong at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night (30 June).

Mr Caldwell thanked his “fantastic family” for their help during his recovery.

“I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal,” he added.