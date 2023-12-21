Health secretary says she is in ‘listening mode’ over junior doctors’ pay

The Health Secretary has said she is in “listening mode” over the junior doctors’ strikes as the walkout enters a second day.

Victoria Atkins appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (21 December) as thousands of junior doctors continue to strike over pay.

Ms Atkins said: “I have hinted pretty clearly. I am very much in listening mode and I understand the concerns they are raising and I want to work with them.

“I want to produce a package of measures which will help as they progress throughout their careers.”