Just Stop Oil activist escorted from Hamleys after staging protest ‘for her son’

A Just Stop Oil activist was escorted out of Hamleys in central London after staging a protest inside the toy shop.

The woman could be heard shouting “the only way to protect your family is to join the civil resistance” as two security guards walked her out of the store.

She was holding a sign that read: “For my son, may he die old in his bed”.

Once she was back on the street, the protester was joined by two other women holding signs with the messages “give our kids hope” and “a mother’s love in action”.