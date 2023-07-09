A Just Stop Oil protester threw confetti over George Osborne and Thea Rogers moments after the pair got married.

The protester was filmed showering the newlyweds in orange confetti as the newlyweds emerged from St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton on Saturday.

The former chancellor, 52, and his former aide appeared to smile at the woman before she was quickly escorted away by security.

“You look good in orange, George Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds,” the group later tweeted.

The group then shared a link to a 2013 article in which Mr Osborne was quoted as saying he did not want the UK to be at the forefront of tackling climate change.