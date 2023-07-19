Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint over Department for Energy

Just Stop Oil supporters spray-painted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero orange in a protest “demanding that the UK government immediately halts all new licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects.”

Two activists staged the action at around 7:30am on Wednesday, 19 July, the group said.

Footage shows the supporters dousing the building with orange paint from a fire extinguisher before sitting down.

Just Stop Oil said they will make an announcement in Parliament Square, London, on Wednesday at 11am.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.