Just Stop Oil halt traffic across Manchester with road-blocking climate protest

Just Stop Oil have today blocked traffic from Manchester City Centre to Salford with a road protest demanding climate change action (28 January).

The large group, seen wearing orange tabards and holding signs, began marching extremely slowly to stop cars and buses from getting through at around 11:00 GMT.

The activists want the government to immediately halt all new oil and gas licences, and they've been causing chaos across the country in recent months with protests - which include throwing paint over buildings of significance.

