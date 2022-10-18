Just Stop Oil supporters block A4 near Baron’s Court tube station

A group of Just Stop Oil supporters sat in the middle of the A4 to block traffic near Baron’s Court tube station.

Footage released by the environmental activist group shows the scene on Tuesday (18 October) as traffic was brought to a halt.

According to Just Stop Oil, a total of 30 people took part in the demonstration, where arrests were later made by the police.

The group is committed to causing ongoing disruption throughout London in a bid to make the government end all new oil and gas extraction licenses.

