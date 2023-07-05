Wimbledon crowd boo as Just Stop Oil protesters stop play

Wimbledon crowds booed Just Stop Oil protesters as the group stormed a court at the tennis championships on Wednesday, 5 July.

The group said they disrupted the tournament to demand that the UK government halts all new licences and consents for oil, gas and coal.

Footage shows two protesters running onto Court 18, throwing orange-coloured confetti and a jigsaw onto the grass before one activist sits down while Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro played.

“We can’t leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces," the group said.