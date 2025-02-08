Justin Trudeau appeared to be caught on a hot mic describing Donald Trump’s threat to annex Canada as a “real thing” in remarks on Friday, 7 February.

In audio broadcast by CBC from a closed-door summit, the Canadian prime minister called the US president’s desire to make Canada the 51st US state “a real thing.”

CNN reported that two attendees at the meeting confirmed the comments, which were first reported by the Toronto Star.

Last month, Trudeau declared there wasn’t “a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”