A Norwegian mountaineer has described the desperate attempts to save an injured Pakistani porter as she refuted claims her group stepped over him as he lay dying.

Kristin Harila and her team have been criticised for allegedly climbing past fatally injured Muhammad Hassan during their world record K2 attempt.

Speaking on Sky News, Harila said: “We tried for hours to save him.”

“We were just behind him when he fell and he was number two in this queue of people and we saw him hanging upside down and very early we decided we needed to get him to try and turn around.”