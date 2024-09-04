White House press secretary shuts down reporter’s ‘insane’ Kamala Harris question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down a reporter’s “insane” question about vice president Kamala Harris’s accent.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned the vice president’s apparent shift in dialect during her Labor Day rally in Detroit.

Doocy asked on Tuesday (3 September): “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?”

Appearing visibly annoyed by the line of questioning, Jean-Pierre responded: “I’m not going to even entertain some question about … it’s just. Hearing it sounds so ridiculous. The question, I’m talking about the question, is just insane.”