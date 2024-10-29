Listen: Kamala Harris appears to be caught on hot mic admitting campaign struggle

Kamala Harris appeared to be caught in a hot mic moment admitting a campaign struggle as she spoke to Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend.

On Saturday (26 October), the vice president visited Trak Houz Bar and Grill in Kalamazoo with the Governor of Michigan.

The pair chatted to patrons before sitting down at the bar together when Ms Harris appeared to say in a low voice: “We need to move ground among men.”

Ms Harris and Ms Whitmer then turned to face the camera before the Democratic presidential candidate said: “Oh, we have microphones and listening to everything.

“We just told all the family secrets, s***.”