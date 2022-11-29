Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him

Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after having dinner with the rapper and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

In comments on Truth Social, the former president said that he requested a meeting with Ye alone, to “help” prospective 2024 presidential candidate.

“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”

