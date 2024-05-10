Newly released footage shows a college finance professor who has been charged with murder in the death of her police officer boyfriend at a Boston bar on the night she allegedly killed him.

Karen Read, 44, can be seen embracing John O’Keefe at CF McCarthy’s in Boston before ordering drinks at the bar.

O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow in front of a home in the early hours of 29 January 2022, following a night of partying at a bar in Canton, Massachusetts.

Days later, the 44-year-old was arrested and charged with her boyfriend’s murder.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Read ran over her police officer boyfriend during a snowstorm and left him for dead on the freezing front lawn of their friends’ home.

Ms Read denies the allegations against her, and instead argues that she believes Mr O’Keefe was killed by his police colleagues.