Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter in standoff over Biden classified documents

Karine Jean-Pierre and a Fox News reporter got locked into a stand-off over the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center.

The White House press secretary had been holding a press briefing about an FAA computer outage that grounded thousands of flights.

“How can president Biden be trusted, moving forward, with America’s secrets?” Peter Doocy asked during the conference.

This video shows the back-and-forth between the pair as they discussed the matter.

Classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president were found at the Think Tank’s office in Washington, DC.

