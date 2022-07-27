Presenter Kate McCann was back on air this evening after fainting during the Tory leadership debate, which was then taken off air on Tuesday.

"Good evening, I'm Kate McCann, and after the excitement from last night's leadership debate, thank goodness I am sitting down," the broadcaster said in her opening lines of the news broadcast.

TalkTVs head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, The Fight for Number 10, was abruptly dumped off air after McCann had passed out.

