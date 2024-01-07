Starmer opens up on family support in role as Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer opened up on how his family support him in his role as Labour Leader.

“The only thing that keeps me up at night is my children. I’m desperately trying to protect them,” the Labour leader said on Sky News‘ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on 7 January.

Mr Starmer said he worries about the effect of his role as Labour leader and the upcoming election on his family.

“It impacts them all of the time, every single day. All that I do I talk through with Vic, all the big decisions,”