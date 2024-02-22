Starmer insists he did not threaten Lindsay Hoyle ‘in any way’ over Gaza vote

Sir Keir Starmer said he did not threaten Sir Lindsay Hoyle “in any way” to ensure Labour got its way on a vote on Gaza on Wednesday night (21 February).

The Labour leader insisted he “simply urged to ensure we have the broadest possible debate” as he spoke to reporters the following day.

Sir Linsday has faced calls to resign after taking an exceptional decision to allow multiple Commons votes on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sir Keir has been accused by Penny Mordaunt of using the Speaker for political gain over the vote.

The Commons leader accused him of putting “the interests of the Labour party before the interests of the British people”.